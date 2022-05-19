Funeral to be held for late man next week after Markwood crash

A funeral service will be held in Wangaratta next week following the death of a man in a tragic car crash.
He was struck by a car after getting out of his damaged vehicle.
Police attended the scene and the investigation continues.
A service for the late man will be held at Mason Park Funerals on Mason Street from 2pm on Tuesday.
The service will be livestreamed.
