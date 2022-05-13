Investigation into Markwood crash that killed Myrtleford man continues

Police continue to investigate a car crash that claimed the life of a Myrtleford grandfather this week.
Lachlan Pearson, 47, was involved in a vehicle rollover on Yarrabee Road at Markwood about 12.20pm on Wednesday.
Investigators have been told Mr Pearson got out of the badly damaged car and tried to flag down a second vehicle.
The driver of that car stopped to assist him.
A third vehicle, driven by a woman who lives in the area, swerved around the second vehicle, and hit the 47-year-old man while he was on the road.
Mr Pearson died at the scene.
Police confirmed on Friday that nobody had been charged over the incident, with enquiries continuing.
A nearby resident said the road was usually quiet with little traffic, but there were often wallabies in the area.
Mr Pearson, a father and grandfather, often conducted handyman work for people in the area.
Markwood residents are trying to support the female driver involved in the crash following the incident, which happened near a bend in the road.
The road is steep and has has several sharp turns, and is generally only used by local vehicles.
Mr Pearson's wife, Michelle, wrote on social media following the crash that the "love of my life, my best friend, my right hand man, my other half" had been taken in the blink of an eye.
"This is wrong in so many ways," she said.
"How much tragedy can this family take."
The incident is being investigated by detectives from the Major Collision Investigation Unit.
Police said the female driver who struck Mr Pearson had stopped after the crash and had been assisting with their investigation.
