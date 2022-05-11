ALBURY Council is aiming to be a site for a trial of electric scooters being overseen by the NSW government.
Transport for NSW has written to council chief executives across the state, seeking expressions of interest in participating in a 12-month trial.
Advertisement
Albury mayor Kylie King said the council had told the government department it was willing to participate in the shared e-scooter trial.
"The introduction of a shared e-scooter scheme could give our community an additional transport option to get around, as well as offering tourists another mode of transport when they're visiting," Cr King said.
An area for where the trial would be rolled out in Albury has not been determined.
Transport for NSW wants councils to co-ordinate the evaluation which could cross municipal boundaries and may include the e-scooters being permitted for point-to-point use, tourism or to meet community interest.
Cr King noted Twin Cities councils were taking feedback on MOVE: The Albury Wodonga Integrated Transport Strategy which may encompass e-scooters.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"Our community can still have their say on MOVE by completing a survey on the Albury City or City of Wodonga websites, or attending one of the many workshops or pop-ups being held in May," Cr King said.
Councils have until this Friday to submit bids for the statewide trial expected to begin in July.
E-scooters are only legally able to be used on private land in NSW, though minister Rob Stokes has said "they're being used anyway".
That situation saw Albury's Cycle Station proprietor Jacob Wolki stop selling e-scooters a month ago.
"We recently just stopped selling them because it's incredibly difficult to clearly understand the legislation around them," Mr Wolki said.
He said the law was at the point where legislation on e-bikes was three or four years ago but there was a difference between the bureaucracy and the reality.
Cycle Station had been selling about two per month, before ceasing sales.
"I've got no qualms about the safety of them, I just don't want to sell something that could get me or them in trouble," Mr Wolki said.
Fellow Albury retailer Steve Kilpatrick, of The Full Cycle, said: "I've stayed away from them because I don't want to sell something to someone that is not technically legal in NSW."
Advertisement
He said if they were made legal he was unlikely to stock them because of concerns about their longevity and servicing needs.
To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.