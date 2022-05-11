The Border Mail
Home/News/Court and Crime

P-plate driver, 18, fined, loses licence after speeding in Wodonga

By Police News
Updated May 11 2022 - 5:06am, first published 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
P-plate driver hits 143km/h, unaware police were right behind him

A P-plate driver has been fined and his licence suspended after Wodonga police witnessed him driving at 143km/h on the Hume Freeway.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Wodonga news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.