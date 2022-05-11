P-plate driver hits 143km/h, unaware police were right behind him

A P-plate driver has been fined and his licence suspended after Wodonga police witnessed him driving at 143km/h on the Hume Freeway.
Leading Senior Constable Neil Hobbs said the 18-year-old Sydney man in his father's white BMW sedan accelerated, not realising police were behind him, from the High Street intersection at 12.30am Wednesday.
He was issued a $591 fine and his licence suspended for three months.
As a NSW provisional licence holder with two friends in the vehicle, he also received a $545 fine with three demerit points for exceeding his peer passenger restriction.
The man was co-operative, admitting to his infringements.
"The driver's inexperience combined with speed and having young passengers on board is a very real recipe for disaster," Leading Senior Constable Hobbs said.
