A new service station in Wodonga will become the city's 13th petrol shop when it opens on Wednesday.
OTR will welcome customers to its store on Moorefield Park Drive, which will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week.
The store will offer barista-style coffee from C Coffee, fresh OhJ! orange juice and New York-style hot dogs from Moe's Dog and Shake.
"OTR is delighted to be opening our OTR West Wodonga store tomorrow," an OTR spokesperson said.
"OTR is committed to bringing excellence in convenience to regional Victoria, and we look forward to being an active part of the Wodonga community."
"By downloading the OTR App, customers can pay for fuel at the pump, receive special offers, and select a charity that OTR will donate to through our charity program OTRGive. "
Natasha Icely lives on the corner and Mayfair and Moorefield Park Drives and called for a reduction in the speed limit.
"I think the council needs to look and act ASAP at the conditions around here and slow down the traffic. It's not just residential any more, it can't be 60," she said.
Further issues were raised about the lack of vision in either direction when entering Moorefield Park Drive from Mayfair Drive due to cars parked on the side of the road.
Wodonga Council's planning and infrastructure director Leon Schulz confirmed the 60 km/h speed limit was appropriate.
