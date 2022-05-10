Man had 22 drinks before using wheelie bins to smash up relative's car

A man who smashed his relative's car with several wheelie bins consumed 22 drinks before the incident.
The man appeared before the Wodonga Magistrates Court on Tuesday following the incident in the early hours of December 17 last year.
He used three bins to cause damage to the victim's Holden sedan, including smashing her windshield.
The court heard there were ongoing family issues, including concerns about child protection matters.
The man, who works for a bricklayer, said he didn't want to have anything to do with the family members, which included his brother.
"I have nothing to do with them," he told the court.
"I won't have nothing to do with them again."
The man said he had just wanted to speak to his brother on the night and was frustrated when he wouldn't come out of the home.
He said he had an alcohol problem and was receiving counselling.
The man was ordered to pay $450 as part of a good behaviour bond.
