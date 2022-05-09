news, local-news,

Albury councillor Darren Cameron will make a bid at Monday night's meeting to have the city show solidarity with the people of Ukraine and all of Ukrainian descent in the community. Cr Cameron's motion would have the Ukrainian national flag flown in place of the Albury City flag for two calendar months, or a longer period if council so determined. "A number have councils have already done this across Australia and the Ukrainian people are obviously in a very difficult position. There are many people in the Border region of Ukrainian descent," he said. "We want the Ukrainian people and those people of Ukrainian descent to know that we show solidarity for their trouble." Albury Council chief executive Frank Zaknich recommended councillors vote to display the Ukrainian flag for a temporary period. "It will be displayed alongside the Australian national flag, followed by the NSW state flag and Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander flags. The Albury City ensign will be temporarily removed from the Kiewa Street council chambers entrance flag display," Mr Zaknich said. "If endorsed by council, the date for display will commence immediately following acquisition of the Ukrainian flag and remain for a period of two calendar months from that date or as otherwise determined by council. "A Ukrainian national flag can be procured at a nominal cost, which can be accommodated within existing governance or events operating budgets. IN OTHER NEWS: Cr Ashley Edwards said it was important all showed solidarity with the people of Ukraine and Russian protesting against Vladimir Putin's war. "The cost of war is borne by ordinary people," she said. "The Greens condemn Putin's military aggression in the Ukraine, as we condemn all military aggression. "As a member of the Greens, I look forward to a peaceful and non-violent solution to the war in the Ukraine." Cr David Thurley has also thrown his support behind the cause. "I'm very happy to do it," Cr Thurley said. "I had a scarf made up of blue and gold and I wore it at a council meeting a few weeks ago. "And I'll be wearing it again tomorrow night. "I support it (Cr Cameron's motion) and it's a serious issue that the whole world should be extremely worried about." Cr Thurley revealed he wouldn't be in the chamber for the meeting, but would log-in remotely after his wife, Sue, tested positive to COVID-19. "She's in isolation at the moment and I'm not leaving the house either," he said. The entrance to the Albury Council building on Kiewa Street is the only civic flag display site in the city that incorporates the Albury City ensign on one of the flagpoles. Wodonga Council lit up the Water Tower in the city's centre blue and yellow in a show of support to Ukraine in March.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/62bf7b21-d6fb-4871-8b6f-ac7735b9eb73.jpg/r0_279_5485_3378_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg