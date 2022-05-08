news, local-news,

A Kergunyah resident hopes signs bearing the colours of the Ukrainian flag at the North East town's entry points will raise more awareness about the European nation's plight. Graham Sutcliffe had grown tired of the damning vision of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine on his television each day and wanted to offer help. He decided to make signs, replicating the Ukrainian flag but with a crying emoji in the centre, and attach these to the entry structures on either side of Kergunyah. "It was at the end of the third week of the invasion and sitting in front of all the awful things on television, I was feeling despair at what I could do," he said. "The idea came to me that I'd put up a big cement sheet in my front paddock near the road and have the Ukrainian flag colours. "I thought I'd add the internationally recognised crying emoji in the middle. "I've altered a little bit from what you get on your phone, but that was the idea that people would recognise that it's crying for Ukraine. Mr Sutcliffe approached the owners at The Kergunyah Store to ask if they would be against the signs being displayed on the entries to the town and also if he could erect a sign at the front of the Uniting Church. Both of these requests were approved. The former architectural designer said it would be nice if a movement was begun as a result of the signs. IN OTHER NEWS: "It would be a dream of mine if I could mass produce them in corflute in a small to large size," Mr Sutcliffe said. "Anybody could buy one, have it on their front fence, whether it be in the country or the city to show support and just raise mega amounts of money in the production to send UNICEF or Red Cross from the sale of the signs. "People are demonstrating their anger and support however they can, but not everybody pushes themselves to actually do something. "To have it available to buy so you could just put it up on the front fence or in the garden and you're showing support and donating at the same time. "Sometime in future, and I hope not too far in future, it would be my plan to change the sad crying face to a happy smiling face. "That would be a nice outcome." Albury artist Stephanie Jakovic, who has Ukranian history, hosted an open studio fundraiser last month and donated funds to the nation's Red Cross appeal. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/2ec50a2d-6720-47dc-b5e2-d0e11b0d42b1.jpg/r0_283_5568_3429_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg