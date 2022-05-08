news, local-news,

A FORUM for Indi election candidates will be held in Wodonga at La Trobe University on Tuesday night. The Social Work Action Group is presenting what it calls Conversations with Candidates at the university campus lecture theatre from 5pm to 7pm. Indi MP Helen Haines and contenders from Labor, Nadia David, Greens, Benjamin Gilbert, and the Liberal Democrats, Julian Fidge, are confirmed to appear. Liberal candidate Ross Lyman and Nationals representative Liz Fisher will not be there due to a commitment to an election announcement at that time. The free forum is open to the wider public as well as the university community. Those wanting to put questions to the candidates are invited to email them to swag.latrobe@gmail.com before noon on Tuesday. Conversations with Candidates will be the first joint event with candidates in Wodonga as part of the election campaign. IN OTHER NEWS: There have been debates with the Indi hopefuls at Alexandra, Benalla, Euroa and Yea in recent weeks. Meanwhile, ABC Riverina regional radio will host a forum for Farrer election candidates next week. The event will be held at Deniliquin on May 17 from 6pm and be broadcast live through the AM 675 radio frequency as well as via Facebook. Farrer MP and Liberal candidate Sussan Ley, Labor contender Darren Cameron and Greens entrant Eli Davern will be involved, the ABC says. Meanwhile, Sportsbet has Ms Ley a $1.01 favourite to win Farrer ahead of Independent candidate Amanda Duncan-Strelec and Mr Cameron on $12. In Indi, Dr Haines is a $1.05 chance ahead of Ms Fisher and Mr Lyman on $10 and Ms David $21. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/XJLgPnEdnKaFugZzKyL6Sw/7cbaaa65-eab8-4211-9eab-183d15e5294f.jpg/r0_281_1775_1284_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg