LIKE all good YouTube hosts, Chase introduces us to her community early on. We meet her influencer Barbie lookalike friend Influenza or "Fluey" for short. Sally Roundtree is - in Chase's own words - "the voice of reason", who she can tolerate in very small doses; she cuts her off routinely with comedic timing. Traditional girl, described by Chase as a "real aborigine", is her ancestor and spirit god, who comes complete with a crow. Then there's Book (A Dog's Purpose), which barks when Chase flicks through the pages. With the introductions done, Chase, 33, gives us a tour of her single bedroom flat, furnished entirely with found objects and pre-loved items. The kitchen walk-through includes a hilarious cooking tutorial on how to prepare cockroach at home. "Like and subscribe", Chase insists throughout. Set designer Smallsound has honoured Chase's world with a temple, tin bath, pay phone, couch, confessional and bed; the latter serves as a jungle gym as the householder weathers menacing night terrors. An Indigenous dancer and choreographer descending from the Wallangamma and Takalaka Tribes of North Queensland, Carly Sheppard (Chase) brings an intricate and seductive physicality to the stage that is rarely seen in theatre. Her technical ability is captivating. But we are jolted out of the contemporary dance thread when Chase returns to live-streaming episodes of her daily life. Think meditation. Party hacks. Make-up tutorials. Life lessons. IN OTHER LIFESTYLE NEWS: Projections and video footage light up the cardboard walls, intermittently. Again. "Like and subscribe" people! Based on Sheppard's own bogan alter ego developed over the past decade, Chase opened to an appreciative audience at the Butter Factory Theatre in Wodonga on Tuesday night. Chase is fresh off a limited-season run in late March at the Malthouse Theatre in Melbourne. Talented director Kamarra Bell-Wykes, who has a long and tight bond with HotHouse Theatre, collaborated with Sheppard on Chase. A playwright, director, devisor, facilitator, performer and creative producer, Bell-Wykes' First Nation's practice is highly-sought after across the performing arts, community, health, education and justice sectors. Swear bears aside (and rest assured, I'm one of you), there is a well justified coarse language warning for the show. Seriously though, this is experimental theatre at its absolute best. I swear! Chase wraps up its season in Wodonga on Saturday at 3pm (audio-description and tactile tour) and 7.30pm. For bookings visit hothousetheatre.com.au.

