ACT UP Chase, Butter Factory Theatre, Wodonga, Saturday, May 7, 3pm (audio-described) and 7.30pm Catch cutting-edge theatre show Chase in its last two performances. Compelling, repelling and outrageously funny, Chase sifts through the weeds of contemporary culture with simply a handycam and only her YouTube subscribers for company. A macro metaphor of our colonial shame, Chase is equally offensive to theatregoers from every walk of life. But therein lies her power. HotHouse Theatre and Malthouse Theatre will jointly present Chase in Wodonga. Written and performed by Sheppard and directed by Kamarra Bell-Wykes, Chase was originally booked for HotHouse Theatre's 2021 season. FIX UP Repair Cafe Albury Wodonga, Wodonga Senior Citizens Centre, Saturday, May 7, 10am to 1pm Learn how to repair your items and save them from going to landfill. Feature sessions will be furniture and woodwork, tool sharpening, clothing and textiles and costume jewellery. Free cup of tea and cake on offer, kindly donated by Kooka Brotha's Patisserie. The Repair Cafe is a community-run initiative. For more information visit: ecoportal.net.au LISTEN UP Diesel - Greatest Hits and Alone With Blues Tour, Albury Entertainment Centre, Saturday, May 7, 8pm Having released his greatest hits package, Diesel 30 in 2018, Diesel is now hitting the road to celebrate hits spanning 30-plus years. Think Tip Of My Tongue, Cry In Shame, Don't Need Love, 15 Feet of Snow and many more. The night promises to showcase his rock, soul, R&B and blues; a blend that mixes seamlessly with his Alone With Blues tracks. WALK UP Mother's Day Classic, Sunday, May 8, Tocumwal Recreation Reserve, 8.30am, Mansfield Information Centre Rail Trail, 9am Walk or run this Mother's Day at up to 70 locations Australia-wide. You can also complete the walk in your own time and place. Register yourself or a team at mothersdayclassic.com.au/owntimeandplace LOOK UP Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail, Snowy Valleys Way The Snowy Valleys Sculpture Trail is a major new, permanent public collection of more than 25 sculptures by renowned artists from across Australia and the world. Created in response to the Black Summer Fires of 2019-2020, the sculpture trail stretches along 100 kilometres of the stunning Snowy Valleys Way. STOCK UP Albury Wodonga Farmers' Market, Gateway Village, Wodonga, Saturday, May 7, 8am to noon Stock up on fresh produce and pantry staples. There will be fruit and vegetables, fresh herbs, tomatoes, honey, free-range pork, lamb, kimchi, artisan cheese, bread and pastries, locally-roasted coffee beans, smallgoods and smoked meats.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/a970755f-507a-4c39-8de1-84e49b2aaf4a.jpg/r0_160_5472_3252_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg