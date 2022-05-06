life-style,

THE Border's newest eatery is now operating next to Regent Cinemas Albury-Wodonga. Grill'd opened to the public on Friday after a private event on Thursday night. The burger chain began in Melbourne in 2004 and now has more than 130 stores, with a Wagga outlet opening in 2017. The Albury franchisees, Kade and Carly Brown, who operate Albury's Adrenaline gym, said they were Grill'd fans since visiting a Melbourne store more than a decade ago. "We've always had a vision of bringing Grill'd to Albury," Mr Brown said. IN OTHER LIFESTYLE NEWS: The restaurant site was home to La Porchetta for many years before Italian restaurant Amici on Dean traded there before closing early last year. Grill'd Albury, located on the corner of Dean and David streets, will operate seven days, 11am to 9pm.

