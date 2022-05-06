community,

The co-organiser of an Albury fashion event wants to "stop the bullying" and empower women to love themselves just as they are. The Exclusive Closet event will focus on body shapes, and the illusion of dressing for different seasons through colour theory, design principles and skin tone. Albury designer Krystal Kaye, in collaboration with, Ellen Andronicos, owner of StyleMe Co, invite women of all shapes and sizes to the attend the event in the Skylight Lounge at the SS&A Club from 3pm tomorrow. Ms Kaye said she hoped to run an event every three months to welcome more women to the art of fashion. "I want to create change in fashion, to stop the bullying and educate women on the idea of fashion and how it's presented," Ms Kaye said. "The purpose behind the Exclusive Closest is to stop the egotism and give women the tools to start loving their body, their temple and having more awareness around their body shape. "I want women to walk out in confidence ... knowing they have the tools to say, 'Hey I love my pear-shaped body, and I know how to dress for my shape'." Ms Kaye has carved out a successful career in creating individual and custom-made pieces for women, from wedding gowns to everyday garments. She now wants to share her passion and knowledge with women who are struggling when it comes to fashion and confidence. IN OTHER NEWS: StyleMe Co owner Ellen Andronicos started her boutique dress and accessories hire business late last year. The former hairdresser with a background in interior design, said she wanted women to "accept their own individuality and flair". "So many people get caught up in the cycles of negativity, listening to what society says with what you should and shouldn't do when it comes to the rules of fashion," she said. "There is always fear behind a women feeling good in an outfit, with a sense of competition. "We have to make a change." Tickets for the event can be purchased at eventbrite for $70, which includes wine and a goodie bag on arrival, with $2 from each sale donated to the Breast Cancer Council. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

