sport, australian-rules-football, jay hillary, yackandandah

Yackandandah's Jay Hillary was a goal-kicking machine as a junior. The sharpshooter amassed an amazing 175 goals in 2017 as a 15-year-old to snare the league record which will take a monumental effort to topple. It's a tradition which runs in the family. Hillary's father, Ross, was also a prolific goalkicker throughout his career and booted 100-goals for Yackandandah in 1999. Jay's cousin, Aaron Purcell, was arguably the greatest goalkicker of his era in the district highlighted by a phenomenal 222-goal season for Jerilderie in 1993. But don't expect Jay to emulate the pair any time soon. Since graduating to the senior ranks, Jay has hardly ventured into attack and has made the switch into defence. And he's loving it. "To be honest, I love playing in defence, especially across half-back," Hillary said. "You are in the play a lot more and I find it a lot easier to read the play. "I tend to be a bit lazy when I play forward. "Dad is quick to tell me that as well whenever I do go forward. "But my favourite position at the moment would be on the back flank." Hillary started his senior career at Albury Sportsground and made his senior debut with the Tigers as a 17-year-old in 2019. He played three senior matches with the O&M powerhouse in his debut season. But the lure of playing alongside some close mates at Yackandandah was too hard to ignore. He returned last year after four matches with Albury reserves. His arrival coincided with a stunning turnaround in the Roos' fortunes. The 20-year-old has proven to be a vital cog in a Roos' outfit that only lost one match last season on the way to claiming the minor premiership. ALSO IN SPORT Hillary said coach Darren Holmes had been instrumental in transforming the Roos into a flag contender. "I definitely don't regret my decision to return to Yackandandah but in saying that I intend to return to Albury in the future," he said. "I really enjoy playing under 'Homer' (Holmes) and alongside some close mates that I played juniors with. "'Homer' is a great coach and has changed the culture of the club and how we play as a side. "The morale is high and there is a real bond between the players. "Like all coaches, 'Homer' likes to win but his main mantra is predominantly about improving. "We have probably had a bit slower start to the season than we would have liked. "But there are some promising signs and hopefully it all comes together soon." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/2904ae34-5c15-47b2-bc80-890c3c6bf106.jpg/r0_119_3096_1868_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg