sport, local-sport,

Georgie Bruce has described the opportunity to coach the Ovens and Murray League's open netball interleague squad as a "bucket list item" following her appointment in the role. The Corowa-Rutherglen A-grade coach has previously steered the league's under-15s and lead the under-17s to a second place finish in the state back in 2019. But this season will mark her first time at the helm of the open side. "This is one of my bucket list items and I'm pretty excited to have the opportunity to work with the best players we have to offer in our league," Bruce said. "Interleague brings a lot of pride to country football and netball. "We are excited to bring them all together and proud to showcase these talents not only at country level, but at Association Champs where they will compete against the state's best." ALSO IN SPORT: The Ovens and Murray League will take on the Goulburn Valley League at Mooroopna on Saturday May 28. The nominated players for the open training squad are: Issy Byrne, Hannah Grady, Georgia Clark (Wangaratta), Sami Kreltszheim, Grace Reid (Wangaratta Rovers), Sophie Hanrahan, Emily Laracy, Grace Senior, Toni Lind, Olivia Sinclair (Corowa-Rutherglen), Maddi Lloyd, Emily Stewart, Grace Hay (Lavington), Ellie Cooper (Myrtleford), Emily Browne (North Albury), Mackensey House (Wodonga Raiders), Laura Ryan and Tilly Kennedy (Yarrawonga). Wodonga Raiders' coach Jodie House will lead the Ovens and Murray's under-17s interleague netball side this season. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/40e3210f-d3e4-42b7-8556-9f4429b97b87.jpg/r0_329_4383_2805_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg