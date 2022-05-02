sport, australian-rules-football, alex smout, ankle injury, jordan taylor

High-profile Wodonga recruit Alex Smout has been ruled out of Saturday's crunch clash with Yarrawonga. Smout injured his ankle against Wodonga Raiders on Anzac Day and missed last weekend's match against Lavington. It proved costly after the Bulldogs suffered a three-point loss against the Panthers who have been ultra competitive in the opening rounds. The loss leaves the Bulldogs languishing in eighth spot on the ladder with a 1-3 record with their sole win against Wodonga Raiders. They face a season-defining stretch starting against the Pigeons followed by matches against Wangaratta Rovers, Myrtleford and Corowa-Rutherglen. Bulldogs coach Jordan Taylor is also yet to play this season as he battles a chronic hamstring complaint. Taylor said Smout would definitely miss again on the weekend but personally he was some chance to return for his first match. "Alex has had scans on his ankle and has been cleared of any fractures which is a good sign," Taylor said. "How many matches he will miss is still uncertain. "But Alex won't play this week which is a blow because we need to claim a big scalp to get our season back on track. "It's disappointing because Alex had been in impressive form before the injury. "He can certainly find the footy and uses it well. "I'm some chance of coming back into the side this week." ALSO IN SPORT Taylor felt the early season results highlighted how tight the competition is. "The competition for finals spots is wide open with the exception of Wangaratta who look to be a class above at the minute," he said. "But Yarrawonga beat Lavington by a kick, Lavington beat us by a kick and Corowa-Rutherglen beat Lavington by a kick. "So if you don't come to play, the chances are you will get rolled. "I thought on the weekend that we had two good quarters where we looked to be on top and Lavington also had two quarters where they were well on top of us. "It just highlights that you need to produce four quarters or you will get done." Youngster Gus Geddes debuted for the Bulldogs last weekend after crossing from Albury reserves over the off-season and provides an option as a tall defender.

