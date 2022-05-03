sport, australian-rules-football, jarrod hodkin, interleague

Wodonga Raiders star Jarrod Hodgkin is excited by the prospect of interleague returning this season. The league has released its initial 55-man squad set to take on the Goulburn Valley league on Saturday, May 28 at Mooroopna. The Ovens and Murray will be coached by Damian Sexton. Hodgkin has been in scintillating touch for the Raiders in the opening rounds after battling a knee complaint for most of last season. The rugged midfielder is back to his best and in similar form as 2019 when he captured the Morris medal. Hodgkin leads the competition for the most disposals and contested possessions and is among the top-ten for kicks and marks. "I'll put my hand-up to play for sure," Hodgkin said. "As long as the body is feeling good, it takes me a bit longer to recover these days as I'm getting a bit older." Hodgkin said the early season form of teammates midfielder Max Beattie and ruckman Isaac Muller would prove hard for selectors to ignore. "Max was one of the rising stars of the competition last year and I feel he has taken his game to another level over the early rounds," Hodgkin said. "In my opinion Max is firmly in the mix to gain selection. "Isaac has been in good form as well." ALSO IN SPORT High-profile Wodonga recruit Angus Baker and star Yarrawonga defender Leigh Masters have also caught Hodgkin's eye. "Obviously we haven't played every side yet but I thought Baker and Masters were a class above when we played them," he said. THE SQUAD WANGARATTA ROVERS: Sam Murray, Dylan Stone, Brodie Filo, Codie Schutt, Raven Joliffe, Jake McQueen, Alex Marklew (7) WANGARATTA: Daniel Sharrock, Hunter Gottschling, Abraham Ankers, Joe Richards, Jamie Anderson, Matt Kelly, Michael Newton, Dylan Van Berlo, Mark Anderson (9) WODONGA: Thomas Johnson, Charlie Morrison, Alex Smout, Angus Baker, Ethan Redcliffe, Josh Mathey (6) WODONGA RAIDERS: Brad St John, Jarrod Hodgkin, Max Beattie, Cooper Daly, Isaac Muller (5) YARRAWONGA: Leigh Masters, Nick Fothergill, Harrison Wheeler, Willie Wheeler, Ryan Bruce, Lachie Howe, Bailey Frauenfelder, Mark Whiley (8) ALBURY: Lucas Conlan, Michael Duncan, Fletcher Carroll, Riley Bice, Jesse Wilson, Jacob Conlan (6) COROWA-RUTHERGLEN: Cam Wilson, Kalen Bradtke, Jared Lane (3) LAVINGTON: Billy Glanville, Luke Garland, Tom Hargreave, Tim Hanna (4) MYRTLEFORD: Ryan Crisp, Sam Martyn, Murray Waite, Declan Bren, Callum Crisp (5) NORTH ALBURY: Sam Azzi, Jack Penny Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

