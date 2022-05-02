sport, local-sport,

Safety and the longevity of players' careers was at the forefront of minds for the Holbrook netball club in upgrading its facilities, according to former president Kristie Preston. The club recently officially opened the new courts for the first time. "The players and volunteers had been making do on some pretty ordinary surfaces for a very long time," Preston said. "The last thing we want to see is mothers, daughters and sisters going down with serious injuries. "We want to give them the best surface to make their careers as long as possible." Also upgraded was new play equipment in sight of the courts, new benches, seating, fencing and landscaping, as well as a new scoring shed and clubroom, which are yet to be finalised. The improvements were made possible off the back of the My Community Project Grant, Stronger Countries Community Grant, as well as grants from Greater Hume Council and Woolworths. ALSO IN SPORT: The club and community also rallied to make the changes possible, with it said to benefit not just the town's netballers, but also others within the community. "It's certainly more than just a slab on concrete for us to play netball on, it's a meeting place," Preston said. "It's where people come together and are there for each other. It's a wonderful place to nurture young girls coming through the ranks. "It's a great community space. "It looks spectacular." The Brookers next Hume League home game is in round six against Billabong Crows. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/77ea1e24-9d06-4d8f-814d-9e5e77875849.JPEG/r0_439_5787_3709_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg