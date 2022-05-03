sport, local-sport,

The Tallangatta and District and Hume Leagues are set to come together for their first interleague netball contest since 2017. The representative clash is scheduled for May 22 at Jindera and will provide opportunities for under-13s, under-15s and under-17s, as well as open players. After the impacts of Covid on the last two seasons, both leagues agreed it's more important than ever for junior players to be presented with opportunities on court. "We really wanted to try and open this up to the juniors and get our young people back involved in team sport," TDNA interleague coordinator Simone Lane said. "It's about making sure we get their interest back in participation and getting out and making new friends, everything that comes with playing a team sport. "It's been fantastic to work with Hume to set this up for not only netball, but for so many junior players across the border and North East area." Hume interleague coordinator Aimee Riley said there had been a good response from players. "For juniors, it's really hard to develop at that age when you have two years off, so it's great for them to be able to not only have their local level back with our league competition, but also to push and extend themselves," she said. ALSO IN SPORT: "Hopefully through running the interleague program for many years to come and attending rep carnivals, we can continue to keep building the strength of the league overall." While Hume has representative sides which attend netball carnivals, the TDNA does not. "A lot of our players go to Albury and Wodonga rep, but we've had over 20 girls register for trials for each of those junior grades, so that's pretty amazing," Lane said. Kiewa-Sandy Creek premiership coach Kath Evans will lead the TDNA's open team and will be joined by fellow coaches Rebecca Evans and Georgie Attree (under-17s), Gina Skinner (under-15s) and Carla Jenkins (under-13s). Osborne playing coach Sally Hunter will be at the helm of Hume's open squad, with other coaches including Emily Bush (under-17s), Sharna Holland (under-15s) and Phoebe Crilly (under-13s). The TDNA has named its open squad, which includes Haylee Penny, Georgie Attree, Rebecca Evans (KSC), Justine Willis (Yack), Erika O'Connell, Jaymee Sullivan (Tallangatta), Kristy Baude, Issy Grundy (Mitta) and Mardi Nicholson (Thurgoona). The Hume League will announce its finals squads for each age group this week. There will be best on court medals awarded in each grade on the day.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/JENdlSLDLKe9as/e1849d68-a5ee-4291-ab8e-dda3708ed5a6.jpg/r0_257_1874_1316_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg