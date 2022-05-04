sport, australian-rules-football,

Yarrawonga's boom recruit Michael Gibbons is hoping to finally debut in the Ovens and Murray Football League on May 15. The ex-Carlton small forwards turns 27 on that Sunday and there would be no better present than playing Corowa-Rutherglen in his first competition game in almost 11 months. Gibbons missed the early games against Wodonga Raiders and Lavington when he hurt his calf while training in Melbourne. "I re-aggravated it on the Tuesday after the boys played (Lavington) at Easter, I was all ready to come back (against Myrtleford), but had that little setback," he suggested. "I'm looking to come back against Corowa. "It's been very frustrating, I haven't played footy since the middle of last year with a hamstring at the Blues." The Roos-Pigeons game is the only non-holiday related Sunday home and away clash. Yarrawonga's win over Lavington, along with Myrtleford's home victory over North Albury, were played on Easter Sunday, but Wangaratta and Wangaratta Rovers dumped their traditional Sunday fixtures this season due to trialling a game under lights and not wanting to clash with the Winery Walkabout on the June long weekend respectively. The Roos-Pigeons clash was once dubbed 'Rumble on the River', but had lost its lustre given Yarrawonga was a perennial finalist, while Corowa-Rutherglen hasn't played finals since 2014. IN OTHER NEWS: However, given the Roos' improvement and the Pigeons are second, it should one of their best meetings in years. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/8ed9f5c1-3f5a-4fbb-b791-29fc4afa7cf7.jpg/r0_65_1838_1103_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg