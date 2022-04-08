sport, australian-rules-football,

Yarrawonga is hoping it's dodged a double-barrelled injury bullet, ahead of its first Ovens and Murray Football League game. As The Border Mail revealed on Thursday boom forward recruit Leigh Williams was visiting a hand specialist and surgeons in Melbourne after breaking a finger in a work accident, while it's also been confirmed another profile signing in Michael Gibbons has a lower leg complaint and also wasn't named to face Wodonga Raiders in Saturday night's away game. "It's the soleus muscle, it's not the (upper) calf or the Achilles, it was more of a little 'grab'," football director Leigh Ramsdale explained. "He has been jogging and we'll have a scan on Monday and find out the severity of it." The former Carlton player suffered the injury while training in Melbourne last week. "We'll see what the scan says and make a plan from there, 'Gibbo's' obviously keen to play the Easter weekend, as all the players are," Ramsdale suggested. The Pigeons will host 2019 premiers Lavington at their second home in Mulwala on Easter Sunday. Meanwhile, Ramsdale is also quietly confident after Williams' nasty-looking injury. "It's not too bad, probably the biggest issue is the graft, you have to be careful with a possible infection," Ramsdale offered. IN OTHER NEWS: "The (broken) bone's got a pin it it, which will probably come out in the next 10 days, we'll see how it progresses and obviously take every precaution, but you would probably think it's a two to four-week injury."

