sport, australian-rules-football,

Boom Yarrawonga recruit Leigh Williams is uncertain of his immediate playing future after breaking his finger in a work accident last week, ahead of the club's first game in the Ovens and Murray Football League. The long-time Eastern Football League star suffered the injury on Tuesday, March 29, and underwent surgery in Albury the following day. Williams recently moved to Yarrawonga, but was back in Melbourne yesterday speaking with a hand specialist and surgeons. "I fractured one of the bones and taken some skin off, I don't think the break's too bad, it's more the wound," he offered. "I had the surgery last week, but just wanted to get some specialists' opinions and re-evaluate." The Pigeons will play their first game on the road against Wodonga Raiders on Saturday, so it's incredibly frustrating the 31-year-old will miss the match, with concerns over when he will debut. "Definitely (it's frustrating), playing in the two practice games, I was just about to start getting some continuity with the new team-mates," he revealed. "I'm pretty optimistic that everything will go my way today (Wednesday) and be back quicker than anticipated, that's what I'm hoping for." Williams was one of four profile signings as the club plots a return to finals. He kicked 583 majors over a 10-year period in the EFL and was a four-time league goalkicking winner. IN OTHER NEWS: The Pigeons also snared former Carlton small forward Michael Gibbons, ex-Leopold key defender Jye Cross and one-time Goulburn Valley rep Nick Fothergill. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/andrew.moir/f6cc4f0c-dc8d-4bc3-aea8-d3a472910afe.jpg/r0_46_4891_2809_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg