sport, australian-rules-football, shane munro, wodonga raiders, knee reconstruction

Wodonga Raiders' Shane Munro has been left stranded on 99 matches at Birallee Park after scans revealed he requires a knee reconstruction. The 30-year-old's knee buckled when he went to change direction in the Raiders' Anzac Day clash with Wodonga. Munro said he suspected the worst case scenario as soon as the injury occurred. "I got the results on Tuesday and I have done my ACL, meniscus and medial ligament as well," Munro said. "I guess you could say, one with the lot. "But it is what it is, I suppose and you can't really do anything about it. "I will just get the surgery done and start my rehab as soon as I can. "That's all you can do really and there wasn't much in it to be honest. "I was just changing direction and went to step to the left and felt my knee go. "I knew straight away that I was in a bit of strife. "It sucks to be stranded on 99 matches but my first priority is to get back to work as soon as I possibly can. "I work as a forklift mechanic and have got three boys under the age of four, so I've got a bit on my plate." Munro said that his initial thoughts were that he would like to extend his career. "I'm not far off turning 31 so by the time I get back I will be nearly 32," he said. "I will just do all the rehab with the intention of playing again and then assess where I'm at when I've fully recovered." Munro has predominantly played on the wing or across half-back since arriving at Birallee Park in 2015. Originally from Temora, Munro also had a two year stint with North Albury before joining Wodonga Raiders. Munro said he was still keen to stay involved with the club this season but was yet to discuss with coach Marc Almond what role he could play. "I'm keen to stay involved and will still go to most games," he said. "I haven't spoken to Marc but I wouldn't mind being involved on match day whether that be down on the bench or sitting in the coaches box." Munro fractured his fibula in the corresponding match last year. He also underwent a left ankle reconstruction earlier in his career. Highlighting his popularity, Munro said he had been overwhelmed by the support shown by his teammates and Raiders' supporters since the incident happened. ALSO IN SPORT He had also received several text messages from opposition players wishing him a speedy recovery. "The amount of support shown by the players and supporters had been unbelievable," he said. "Even a few opposition players have contacted me, which I found a bit surprising. "It definitely makes you feel a lot better when you are going through an injury like this." Raiders host North Albury this weekend. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/16612504-74e4-42f1-b349-c22b3656ef55.jpg/r1_135_2642_1627_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg