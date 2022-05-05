news, local-news,

Seven years after it was opened, the Murray Art Museum Albury is booming, with visitation growing 5 per cent year on year and the latest school holidays the busiest on record, according to the museum's engagement officer. Annie Falcke said MAMA had been on a steady growth trajectory since it was established in 2015. "The museum opened with a really strong attendance and it kind of just continued," she said. "It's grown roughly five per cent year on year in terms of its total attendance since we opened, what's happened though is we've become more consistent year round with where that attendance is coming from. "In the beginning it was very much linked to particular exhibitions and they'd do big marketing on one exhibition and then get people through and then it would die and we've worked really hard to make sure there's always really good stuff here any day of the week so our attendance now is flat all year round." Ms Falcke said excluding 2020 due to COVID-19, autumn was the busiest season at the museum, even last year when the autumn period was book-ended between lockdowns. "This school holidays we had the most number of people through per day ever for an April school holidays period," she said. "We thought we were busy last year, because that was our busiest April school holidays on record ... but this year has been amazing and we've really seen a huge surge in visitors from out of the region and we had a lot of first time local people through too actually. "Almost everyone who came, it was their first time to the museum. "We average 355 people per day over the school holiday period which was definitely our busiest year ever." Ms Falcke said the new record was due to people wanting to explore after COVID lockdowns. "People have spent so much time on their own they're willing to try things they haven't done before because they're sick of doing the same old things and they're opening themselves up to more of the possibilities that are here in Albury," she said. "And we're starting to break through that misconception that this place is cold or elite or inaccessible and actually we're a very open free relaxed space right in the middle of town that is so accessible and people are just finally feeling more comfortable to come in through the front doors and give it a go. "The message is just getting out there that it's not that scary you don't have to pay anything just give it a go." Ms Falcke said MAMA was on track to grow another five per cent on its previous best year. "It's just steady increase in numbers, which would take us to 100,000 visitors a year," she said. "We started off with 75,000 visitors a year, it's amazing and from the beginning its been 50:50 locals and out of town visitors."

