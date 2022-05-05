Police seek public help to locate wanted Wodonga man Kylan Jones
Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Kylan Jones.
The 20-year-old has an arrest warrant out for criminal damage.
Jones is 181 centimetres tall, of thin build, with black hair and a moustache.
He has spacers in both ear lobes.
IN OTHER NEWS:
He is known to frequent Wodonga, Shepparton and Fitzroy.
"Investigators have released an image of Jones in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts," a police spokesman said.
"Anyone who sights Jones, or has information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au."
