Police seek public help to locate wanted Wodonga man Kylan Jones

Police are appealing for public assistance to help locate Kylan Jones. The 20-year-old has an arrest warrant out for criminal damage. Jones is 181 centimetres tall, of thin build, with black hair and a moustache. He has spacers in both ear lobes. IN OTHER NEWS: He is known to frequent Wodonga, Shepparton and Fitzroy. "Investigators have released an image of Jones in the hope someone may have information on his current whereabouts," a police spokesman said. "Anyone who sights Jones, or has information about his whereabouts, is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au."

