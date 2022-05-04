news, local-news,

A new $18.5 million convenience retail centre has been given the green light to be built in Wodonga on the site of a Melbourne Road motel. Spectrum Retail confirmed yesterday its development application had been approved to take over the site, which currently houses the Murray Valley Motel and replace it with a petrol station and three different fast food offerings. The 6000 square-metre site will comprise four individual tenancies, including a 7-Eleven service station and three drive-through restaurants - American burger chain Carls Jr, Sydney-born Portuguese chicken franchise Oporto and Fast Lane Coffee. More than 300 construction jobs will be created during the project, with a further 200 positions to become available once the businesses open for trading. "We are excited to secure the approvals to progress this development," Spectrum Retail development director Youil Adam said. "There is significant community demand for convenience retail in Wodonga, and this project will help drive further investment, jobs and choice to the local community. IN OTHER NEWS: "We are big believers in investing in regional Australia, especially booming cities like Wodonga. "We believe there is a strong appetite for more drive-through restaurants and convenience retail in the city and Spectrum is excited to be part of one of Australia's big growth stories. It was an easy decision for us and our brand partners to expand into the region. "Drive-through operations are witnessing unprecedented demand post COVID, offering fast and convenient service with minimal contact. "The centre will primarily be a local offering that services local customers and also act as a starting point or respite for highway travellers. "The location is positioned to serve both local customers and travellers looking to make a pit stop in Wodonga and see what the city has to offer." Wodonga Council was not able to provide a response on the development to The Border Mail yesterday. A contract is yet to be awarded for the build, which Spectrum Retail said would start "in the next few months" with an estimated opening in April 2023. Designed by architects The Retail Group, the development is set to include a range of energy and water saving measures. It will be the second 7-Eleven service station in the city after the first opened in October last year on Anzac Parade and will become the 14th petrol shop in the Border city. The chain unveiled plans last year that would open four 7-Eleven stores across Albury-Wodonga. The Murray Valley Motel was constructed in the 1960s and renovated in the past decade by owner Clinton Williams. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

