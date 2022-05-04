Man fined for growing cannabis, said was for personal use

news, court-and-crime,

A man caught growing two marijuana plants says they were only for personal use. James Melbourne faced the Wodonga Magistrates Court this week following the plant seizure, and seizure of dried marijiuana. Melbourne, who said he'd had a bad run with COVID-19, had previously failed to attend court on bail. IN OTHER NEWS: Magistrate Peter Dunn noted he had been a "bit of a scallywag", but Melbourne said that was in his past and he was making positive changes. Mr Dunn fined Melbourne, a house painter, $750.

