The NSW Government has announced $1,275,000 for works to install a safety barrier on the Hume Highway at Table Top to improve road safety. The project is one of 24 across the state to receive funding under the latest and final round of the $822 million Safer Roads Program. IN OTHER NEWS: Minister for Regional Transport and Roads Sam Farraway said country people made up about a third of NSW's population, but over the past five years deaths on country roads made up 67 per cent of the state's road toll. "The NSW Government is committed to reducing this trauma and that is why the majority of funding for the Safer Roads Program has been invested in regional NSW," he said. "The Safer Roads Program is estimated to prevent about 1500 serious injuries and deaths on NSW roads over 15 years." Last year, six people, including children, escaped serious injury in a crash on the Hume Highway near Table Top. In another incident last year a truck crashed into a trailer on the highway, again near Table Top. Projects funded under this initiative include improved curve signage, widened shoulders, vehicle activated signage and rumble strips.

