Nearly 350 Albury district teachers and principals rallied at Albury's Commercial Club Tuesday morning to fight for better working conditions and increased pay. Members of the NSW Teachers Federation joined a live broadcast of the strike outside NSW Parliament House, before they marched to QEII Square. The rally demanded a pay increase between 5-7.5 per cent and more planning time for lessons. Teachers federation representative from Howlong Public School John Curtis has been a teacher for almost 20 years. The father-of-two is a part-time teacher, but said if he was in a full time role, he would have left the profession "years ago". "I am genuinely scared for the future of public education," he said. "We can't teach kids if we don't have teachers." He said there had been a steady increase in paper work, which had prevented teachers from teaching in the first place.

