news, local-news,

FLYING Fruit Fly Circus trainee Arthur Hull captured the hearts and minds of the judges on The Voice 2022 despite not progressing in the reality singing competition. Hull, 17, sang Bruno Mars tune When I Was Your Man and played the piano in the blind auditions of the show, which aired on Tuesday night. The Voice coaches Keith Urban, Rita Ora, Guy Sebastian and Jessica Mauboy were immediately impressed by his song choice and transfixed by his performance. "Great song!" said Sebastian, straight up. Mauboy wanted more light and shade in the performance before Urban asked Hull to experiment with singing the chorus softly, putting more of himself into it. "Don't underestimate the person you are underneath that voice which is a very raw, real, sensitive loving human being; we're going to feel that no matter what your voice is. I just felt it right then!" Urban said. Sebastian agreed: "This is a great chapter in your life and I think you have serious talent and you're going to get to some really exciting places!" Hull was supported in Sydney by his parents, Richard Hull and Beck Palmer, and a friend, Josh Beckett. "It was so much fun and a great experience," he said. "The feedback I got from the professional artists; you wouldn't be able to get that from many places." Walla farmer and country music singer Danny Phegan nailed his blind audition when The Voice 2022 premiered on Easter Monday. His rendition of Niall Horan's This Town turned three out of four judges' chairs and earned him a spot on Team Keith. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content: