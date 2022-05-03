news, local-news,

Up to 60 per cent of Wangaratta properties would be considered a high flood risk by 2030, according to new climate research. Climate Council issued a report this week which determined Australia's top 10 federal electorates at the highest risk of property damage due to extreme natural disaster events. More than 11,000 properties across Indi faced a possible threat of flooding or bushfires under data collated by Climate Valuation. "By 2030, up to 60 per cent of properties in Wangaratta, where the King River joins the Ovens River, will be considered high risk to riverine flooding and technically uninsurable," Climate Council senior researcher Dr Simon Bradshaw said. "Bushfire is also a risk for surrounding towns, especially the Alpine towns of Harrietville and Hotham Heights." IN OTHER NEWS: The data was gathered with the use of long-term recordings from meteorological stations and heat, precipitation, wind and humidity trends from CSIRO, University of NSW, University of Queensland and the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Dr Bradshaw said a map had been created to analyse climate risk in terms of the probability of property damage, specifically the maximum to date value at risk of extreme weather and climate-related hazard, relative to the replacement cost of the building. He added properties with an MVAR of 1 per cent or more of the replacement cost is considered high risk, while dwellings with a value between 0.2 and 1 per cent are medium risk. Nicholls, which includes Moira Council, was deemed the most at-risk electorate in Australia with more than 25,000 properties potentially affected by 2030. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/0eac1c26-8cb5-426d-97c6-012383654814.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg