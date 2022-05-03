Drug dealer sent to prison after Wodonga home raided

news, court-and-crime,

A Wodonga drug dealer who was once targeted in a home invasion has been jailed following a police raid. Tristian Brunnenmeyer's Nordsvan Drive home was searched on July 14 last year, leading to the seizure of a large amount of cannabis in several bags, and smaller amounts of ice, ecstasy pills and cocaine. The drugs were spread in various locations in the home, with scales, $1480 in cash and fireworks also seized. The home was the scene of a violent attempted drug rip-off on November 28, 2020. Kemp McFarlane and a teenager donned balaclavas in the armed run through, but Brunnenmeyer fought them off with a machete. Lawyer Jason Hanke on Tuesday told the Wodonga Magistrates Court the police raid was a "jolt to the system he certainly needed". "He's a young man that needs to grow up very quickly," he said. "He has more hope for the future now." Magistrate Peter Dunn noted it wasn't Brunnenmeyer's first drug-dealing matter. Mr Dunn asked why he was trafficking drugs. IN OTHER NEWS: Mr Hanke said he was a long-term user, having started using marijuana at age 11, who was sharing with friends and urged Mr Dunn not to jail his client. "In my submission, rehabilitation is the primary consideration in this matter," he said. "In my submission, youth and immaturity have played a role in these offences." Mr Hanke said his client had been reducing his drug use and wanted to stop, and had previously had lengthy periods of abstinence. But the magistrate said those involved in drug-dealing shouldn't expect a slap on the wrist. "Make no mistake - trafficking drugs and the possession of fireworks is serious," Mr Dunn said. "There have been cases that I have unfortunately been involved with where fireworks have led to the death of a person. "People die from fireworks." Mr Dunn imposed a three-week jail term, followed by 50 hours of community once he is released. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/af55f0e9-06fa-4452-b29c-3e263b113772.jpg/r227_242_719_520_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg