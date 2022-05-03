Burnout driver near fatal Wodonga site almost causes another crash

news, court-and-crime,

Police are seeking information from the public after a driver performed a dangerous burnout near a crash memorial site on the Lincoln Causeway. Dashcam video taken from a nearby car shows the white utility take off at high speed next to the left southbound lane of the causeway on April 2. The car - which appeared to have been parked near a red Holden utility, a silver Commodore wagon and a white Subaru before the incident - almost hit a Holden Captiva. The Captiva driver was forced to brake as the white ute performed a burnout, fishtailed next the vehicle, and continued at high speed. IN OTHER NEWS: Mourners have regularly gathered at a memorial for late motorbike rider Issac Smith on the causeway. The 19-year-old died on March 21 A Wodonga police spokesman said they were seeking witnesses to April's dangerous driving incident. "We would love to speak with the driver about their driving skills as it was extremely lucky another accident did not occur," the spokesman said. Anyone with information can call (02) 6049 2600 or 1800 333 000.

