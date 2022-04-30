West Albury record broken as house sells above $2.5 million

news, local-news,

A massive architecturally designed home in West Albury has sold for more than $2.5 million at auction, with the figure believed to have set a new record for the area. The property, at 41 McLeod Court, had initially failed to sell at auction on Saturday. A bidder put in an offer of $2.25 million, followed by a vendor bid of $2.5 million. No further bids were received for the five bedroom, three bathroom house, and it was passed in. But the property sold later in the day following discussions. IN OTHER NEWS It sold for more than the $2.5 million vendor bid, but the exact number wasn't disclosed at the request of both the buyer and seller. But Gabrielle Douglas of McGrath Real Estate said it was a record price for West Albury. The home was constructed in 2008 by renowned builder Scott James and has space for six cars, a pool, with views towards the monument. "It's an incredible house," Ms Douglas said. "It was an undisclosed price but it was a good result. "It was north of $2.5 million, but I can't disclose the price. "It's a significant property, a one-off type property, and they don't come up all that often." About 60 enquiries were made about the home before the auction. It last sold in July 2020 for $1.825 million and $1.7 million in February 2018. The increase means the home grew in price by at least $675,000 in just 21 months. The house, set on a 2210 square metre block, was sold to a buyer from the region. In other auction results, a four bedroom home with a pool on Padman Drive in West Albury sold for more than $900,000. An Avro Street house in East Albury went for nearly $600,000 and a large rural block of land at Splitters Creek sold for more than $1 million. Agent Jack Stean said the buyers of the rural block planned to build a new home on the 42 acre site. "Albury-Wodonga is doing so well and I can't see that changing," he said of the market. "I think interest rate risk talks enter the discussions, but with the results we've had today it's proof that things are still kicking along. "There are a few more interstate buyers who are coming back into the market and there are still plenty of opportunities." Mr Stean said there would be fewer properties on the market leading into winter. "But there are some seriously good houses around," he said. A Crawshaw Crescent home in East Albury also sold for $401,000 on Saturday. There were 10 auctions held in Albury and Wodonga at the weekend. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

