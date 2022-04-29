news, local-news,

A South Australian service station operator is set to open its first outlet in North East Victoria by the middle of next month. OTR is in the process of applying the final touches to its new West Wodonga store on Moorefield Park Drive, which will create 14 new jobs. The store will operate 24 hours a day, seven days a week, with barista-style coffee from C Coffee, fresh OhJ! orange juice and New York-style hot dogs from Moe's Dog and Shake. Supermarket essentials will also be stocked, with OTR's CHILL and EAT brands to provide a range of drinks, pastries and sandwiches. Caltex is the outlet's fuel provider. The site will also boast a car wash with separate bays for washing and drying. Chief operating officer of OTR Mark Smith said he was excited for the store to launch in mid-May. "OTR aims to give guests the highest quality in convenience retailing with our award-winning fuel and food offers," Mr Smith said. "The OTR store in West Wodonga affirms our commitment to investing in regional Victoria and New South Wales, creating new local jobs, and becoming an integral part of the local community." Wodonga's APCO service station is situated less than 200 metres from OTR's site and has established itself as one of the most popular places to fuel and stock up in the city. General manager Paul Armstrong said it was difficult to compare his business with OTR as they're vastly different markets. IN OTHER NEWS: "I suppose I throw back to when 7-Eleven opened in Wodonga and a lot of people said that will be the end of us and everyone will go there, but they just don't do what we do," he said. "OTR opening will bring more people to the area and a few customers have made the comment we'll have a bit of competition. "If they had have built the same size store with the same range, the same kitchen, the same floor print, which they obviously can't put on that site, then you've got competition. When it's a small convenience store with a limited range, it's a completely different market. "We've got a site in our network in Cranbourne that has three other service stations around it. "People will remember before APCO came into the Wodonga market nearly eight years ago, fuel pricing was always more expensive in Wodonga than it was in Albury. "We're always about keeping a good, honest, fuel price for our customers." OTR will take the mantle of the city's newest service station from 7-Eleven, which opened its first Wodonga store on Anzac Parade in October last year. More than 170 OTR stores operate across South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia.

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/0db670a8-370d-481e-8e00-bc4a4e694af5.jpg/r0_492_5710_3718_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg