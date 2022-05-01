news, court-and-crime,

A magistrate has slammed the actions of a Wodonga man who went inside an Albury nightclub and launched a savage assault on a security guard. Issak Johnson entered the Zed Bar on Dean Street to avenge an earlier assault on his younger brother. Instead, he attacked a security guard, landing several punches in concert with his brother and another man, police have told Albury Local Court. IN OTHER NEWS: Magistrate Tony Murray told the man's lawyer, Chirag Patel, that the incident involving Johnson should never have happened. "It was only after your client and the other person returned inside the venue that the incident occurred," Mr Murray said. Mr Patel described Johnson's actions at the nightclub on the night of March 19 as being those of a man with a "misguided sense of loyalty, effectively occurring as a big brother" in reaction to his sibling's earlier assault. "He doesn't minimise his actions," he said. The court was told how the security guard was speaking to the younger brother when Johnson walked back inside the hotel. MORE COURT STORIES The younger man then ran towards the guard, who yelled at him to leave. Police said that as Johnson's brother ran at him, the security guard pushed him away, causing him to take a few steps backward. "Immediately, Issak (begins) swinging several punches at the victim's head, causing the victim to fall to the ground." The trio then threw more punches at the security guard, who was cowering on the floor. Another man who had been involved in a confrontation with Johnson's brother then joined them, also throwing punches. The incident was captured on CCTV footage. Mr Murray said an aggravating factor in Johnson's offending was that "everything had died down" after the earlier incident. Mr Patel said Johnson planned on moving to move to Queensland to work in mining. Johnson, 20, of Riverview Terrace, Wodonga, pleaded guilty to affray and was convicted and fined $1700.

