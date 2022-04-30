Police seek help to locate missing East Albury girl Purity Doolan

news, local-news,

Police are appealing for public assistance to locate a teenage girl missing in Albury. Purity Doolan, 13, was last seen at her home on Rau Street, East Albury, at 4.30am on Friday. She was reported missing to police when she failed to return home at the end of the day and officers attached to Murray River Police District commenced immediate inquiries into her whereabouts. "Police and family hold concerns for her welfare due to her young age," a police spokesman said. IN OTHER NEWS: "Purity is described as being of Caucasian appearance, 150cm - 160cm tall, of thin build, with long brown hair and brown eyes. "It is not known what Purity was last wearing." Police believe she may have visited a community centre on Griffith Road, Lavington, on Friday afternoon. Anyone with information about Purity's whereabouts is urged to contact Albury Police Station on (02) 6023 9299. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

