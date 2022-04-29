news, local-news,

Albury-Wodonga's low-income residents are being left behind and forgotten in the private rental market and those lucky enough to have a roof over their heads struggle with an endless battle to make ends meet. A report from charity Anglicare shows low-income earners, including pensioners and single mums, are unable to secure safe and suitable accommodation in Albury, Wodonga and surrounding areas. As rental prices continue to surge, along with food and petrol costs, the charity described the situation thousands of people face every day as "catastrophic". Broad figures across regional Victoria show the percentage of the rental market for affordable and appropriate housing for a couple with two children receiving Jobseeker payments at just 0.5 per cent. RELATED: What's driving rental costs to increase across regional cities in Australia? There was no suitable accommodation available for a single person with two children receiving Parenting Payment, and nothing advertised would suit a single person with no dependents on Jobseeker. Across the Riverina, the charity's comprehensive snapshot showed similar figures. Anglicare financial counsellor Scott Boyle said the results were devastating news for people who are already struggling financially. "In Albury, housing stress is often due to their rental house being put up for sale by the owners due to increased movement of people from Melbourne and other metro areas," he said. An Anglicare head office spokeswoman said: "All of this is a wake-up call. What this snapshot shows is that finding an affordable home in the private rental market is a complete fiction for people on low incomes. "It is past time to make housing more affordable." IN OTHER NEWS She said people on income support, especially those who are out of work, had few options. "The shortage of affordable rentals will condemn people to make difficult decisions to keep a roof over their heads," she said. Single mother of four Rebecca Stephen, who lives in a rented property in Howlong, said she was lucky to have a home to shelter her children and her mother. But as she works at a hospital in Beechworth, where her children also go to school, the cost of the daily commute on top of food and basics made life a struggle. "We've been trying for years to find something closer to work and to the school where my kids go, but real estate agents won't even look at us," she said. Ms Stephen said she was not looking for a sympathetic ear. "We're actually quite blessed in that we have a home to live in, but it's still not easy. There are thousands of people in much worse situations than us." To read more stories, download The Border Mail news app in the Apple Store or Google Play. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/170490233/34ecfa9f-1343-4592-a0ce-ed7912c1b87c.jpg/r0_118_5398_3168_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg