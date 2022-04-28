news, court-and-crime,

A repeat domestic violence offender who inflicted a drunken, "cowardly" attack on his latest partner where he hurled abuse and pawed her face has been put back in jail. It is not the first time Shane Antonio Parker, who at one point during his attack grabbed their six-week-old child off the victim, has been jailed for such violence. Albury Local Court has been told Parker was handed a 12-month full-time jail term in 2018 for similar offending against a previous partner. IN OTHER NEWS: Magistrate Tony Murray said that stint behind bars clearly was "not enough to deter" Parker from "committing the offence that's now before the court". A bewildered, wide-eyed look came across Parker's face when he realised he was going into custody. That came after two NSW Corrective Services officers entered the court - one from the door to the cells, the other through the main entrance to stand behind Parker. "It is a serious offence," Mr Murray told the Thurgoona man, who will turn 36 on Tuesday. "It's certainly just cowardly and disgraceful behaviour." MORE COURT STORIES Parker, of Yellow Gum Way, previously pleaded guilty to domestic violence-related charges of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and destroy or damage property. He was jailed for three months. He and the victim had been in a relationship for 18 months at the time of the assault on February 7. They argued as Parker was irate she had not congratulated him on completing his welding apprenticeship. He asked her to drive him to the pub but she refused, so he took off on his bike. Three hours later he returned, drunkenly calling her names. She tried to avoid Parker by taking their child into another room, but he followed while yelling more abuse. "The accused grabbed the victim while she was holding the infant. (He) grabbed the victim by the face with his hand. (This was) hard enough to cause redness and slight bruising to the left side of the victim's face." When the victim went to drive off, Parker smashed the front passenger window with his hand.

