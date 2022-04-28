community,

The manager of an Albury hotel recognised for its excellence in the industry says the challenges of operating through a pandemic have only made his team stronger. Steven Jones, manager of the Quality Resort Siesta, was grateful for the recognition in the Choice Hotels Asia-Pacific awards. Two other local hotels - Quality Hotel Wangaratta Gateway and Wodonga's Econo Lodge Border Gateway - were also recognised with the gold award. "It's great to receive recognition following the extremely difficult years we've had; this award is a credit to all the team," Mr Jones said. "It's been tough living in a border town with an almost non-existent leisure and business market. "We have commenced renovation of our indoor heated pool, sombrero spa and sauna area, completed renovation of several corporate rooms and taken the opportunity to update our Cantina poolside bar and outdoor dining area. We plan to fully renovate our two-bedroom suites and apartments and Bullring Restaurant. We're so excited to welcome back the many car and sporting clubs, as well as the corporate and leisure guests." IN OTHER NEWS The three businesses were recognised in Choice Hotels Asia-Pacific top hotels for 2021. Trent Fraser of Choice Hotels said Quality Resort Siesta deserved the recognition for continuing to deliver exceptional service. "This award is a credit to the whole team who have strived for and maintained a level of excellence in customer service in the most trying of times." he said. Hotels that are gold award winners go into the running for hotel of the year, to be announced in August. General manager at the Quality Hotel Wangaratta Wendy Lester said the gold award "means more now than ever before". "We have high standards for our hotel, it has been extremely challenging winning under the conditions the last couple of years and the factors it takes to be in the running," she said. After picking up a gong for the second year in a row, Duncan McLaren, owner of Wodonga's Econo Lodge Border Gateway, said it had been a team effort. "We are constantly changing and adapting ... and we have taken the extra level to ensure our guests are aware and comfortable at all times," he said.

