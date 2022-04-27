news, court-and-crime,

A van driving 70km/h below the limit on the Hume Freeway has been involved in a crash with a truck. Emergency services were called to the highway near the Bowser interchange at North Wangaratta about 2.45pm on Tuesday. The driver of a Mercedes Benz prime mover was reportedly distracted momentarily, and ran into the back of a Isuzu van travelling at 40km/h. IN OTHER NEWS: Both vehicles had been in the left lane. The van, which had been travelling at slow speed due to a flat tyre, was forced onto the right side of the road and hit wire rope barriers, causing the rope to snap. Nobody was seriously injured, but two occupants in the van were taken to hospital for assessment. Police are investigating. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/u2TKvX7hYXGMrKgrD4ZiFN/f1ea8c47-5fac-49f4-9506-23a14d5efc23.jpg/r11_255_4885_3009_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg