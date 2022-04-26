news, court-and-crime,

A Japanese woman facing serious charges over an alleged major cannabis bust near Holbrook withdrew a bail application on Tuesday over immigration issues. Akiko Saito and one other person were arrested by Albury Highway Patrol at Cookardinia on April 19. A search of their vehicle allegedly uncovered 839.6 grams of cannabis and $8000 in Australian currency. IN OTHER NEWS: Saito was charged with supplying a prohibited drug possessing a prohibited drug and dealing with property suspected of being the proceeds of crime. She has fronted Albury Local Court magistrate Tony Murray via a video link to Junee jail. While she lived in the Melbourne suburb of Bundoora, Saito, 34, was a Japanese national. Mr Murray heard a detailed explanation from prosecutor Sergeant Nicole Peacock of the possible impact of Saito's immigration status - she did not have a visa allowing her to remain in Australia - on her criminal matters. Mr Murray then cleared the court so defence lawyer Sue Robey could take further instructions from Saito on whether she wished to proceed with her bail application. MORE COURT STORIES Ms Robey earlier said a plea could not yet be entered due to language issues. A translator, also appearing via a video link, assisted Saito on Tuesday, so Mr Murray gave Ms Robey the opportunity to use her to take instructions. Minutes later, Ms Robey withdrew the application and was granted a three-week adjournment to May 17. Ms Robey said if there was any progress on a plea, the matter could return to court sooner. Earlier, Sergeant Peacock detailed those immigration issues, based on advice from Australian Border Force. Sergeant Peacock said if Saito was granted bail, she would be taken immediately into immigration detention. It would then be up to the Department of Home Affairs to decide on whether it should provide Saito with what was known as a criminal justice stay visa, given her outstanding charges. But Sergeant Peacock said the process of granting such a visa meant NSW Police would be asked to pay all of Saito's living and associated expenses until her charges were finalised. NSW Police would not foot such a bill, which meant Saito was likely to remain in immigration custody until she was deported. However, if she pleaded guilty, Saito could at some later date be released by the department back into the community - after she was sentenced - on a bridging visa.

