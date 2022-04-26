news, court-and-crime,

A man who slashed a woman's throat in front of her kids will remain in jail until the end of next year for his "cowardly" attack. The Albury District Court heard Troy Anthony Holland's actions - which later resulted in a reprisal stabbing which nearly killed him - were brutal. He had attended his partner's Wagga Road home in Lavington about 8pm on December 11, 2020, and spoke to his children outside. He went inside about 30 minutes, picked up a kitchen knife, and cut the victim's neck. The woman grabbed her throat and saw blood on her hands and yelled at Holland to get out before being taken to hospital. Judge Sean Grant noted Holland had "an appalling record including serious violence". "A wound to a person's throat is an extremely dangerous attack," he said recently. "Mere millimetres could have resulted in loss of life. "Your children were at home when you attacked her. IN OTHER NEWS: "What a terrible example you have set for them. "You need to go to jail for a long period of time to protect the victim and the community. "Thuggish brutal conduct will not be tolerated." Judge Grant said a man striking a woman, particularly with a weapon, was "cowardly, abhorrent, and contrary to the rules of civilised society". Holland blamed the victim for giving him ice while knowing it made him angry and erratic, and described the injury as "a little scratch". The 45-year-old was almost killed in a revenge attack after the incident. He was stabbed multiple times in his stomach, chest, forehead, arm and hand and was placed in an induced coma before undergoing lifesaving surgery. The stabber, Matthew Ritchie, was jailed for a minimum of five years and eight months last year. Judge Grant noted Holland, who has been in custody since the night of the stabbings, had no remorse for his offending and engaged in victim blaming. He ordered he serve a minimum of three years in custody.

