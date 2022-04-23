news, local-news,

Poor ground conditions have forced alterations to a $3.3 million upgrade of Mount Beauty Airport. At its April meeting, Alpine Council approved a second variation of the runway extension and a change to the surface treatment from asphalt to a spray seal, after initial works uncovered poor subgrade conditions which weren't identified through a geotechnical survey. Alpine Council mayor Sarah Nicholas said the change back to a spray seal surface, which was the original specification, won't impact the functionality of the runway. IN OTHER NEWS: "We have found that the subgrade quality under the runway extension will be more costly to address than anticipated when the construction contract was awarded," she said. "This change to a more cost-effective surface treatment will ensure we can stabilise the ground underneath the runway and achieve a great result for airport users, the community and visitors." Alpine Council expected the project to be completed by spring. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/f91c2cd8-9f16-4775-810b-b6326358a08c.jpg/r0_264_5184_3193_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg