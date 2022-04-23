Alpine Council rectifies issue with poor ground conditions to continue Mount Beauty Airport upgrade
Poor ground conditions have forced alterations to a $3.3 million upgrade of Mount Beauty Airport.
At its April meeting, Alpine Council approved a second variation of the runway extension and a change to the surface treatment from asphalt to a spray seal, after initial works uncovered poor subgrade conditions which weren't identified through a geotechnical survey.
Alpine Council mayor Sarah Nicholas said the change back to a spray seal surface, which was the original specification, won't impact the functionality of the runway.
IN OTHER NEWS:
"We have found that the subgrade quality under the runway extension will be more costly to address than anticipated when the construction contract was awarded," she said.
"This change to a more cost-effective surface treatment will ensure we can stabilise the ground underneath the runway and achieve a great result for airport users, the community and visitors."
Alpine Council expected the project to be completed by spring.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
- Bookmark https://www.bordermail.com.au/
- Make sure you are signed up for our breaking and regular headlines newsletters
- Follow us on Twitter: @bordermail
- Follow us on Instagram @bordermail
- Follow us on Google News