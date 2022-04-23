news, local-news,

Five Albury properties sold from seven auctions in another bumper Saturday for the booming Border market. Wood Real Estate confirmed it sold a three-bedroom home at 30 Hibiscus Crescent in West Albury for $171,000. New owner Heath Beeson said after the auction he was excited to make the move to the Border from Echuca. "It's always appealed to me (to live in Albury), but I never thought I'd be able to do it to be honest," Mr Beeson said. "I thought it might have been out of my price bracket, but we had a win today. "There was only one other person we were competing against. "I'm very impressed." A two-bedroom apartment in central Albury on Smollett Street, opposite West End Plaza, was sold by McGrath Real Estate to an online bidder for $810,000. The first offer came in at $790,000 before a vendor bid was placed at $800,000. An online bidder took it to $805,000 before auctioneer Phil Bell paused to discuss the offer, but the auction soon resumed with the owners keen to sell on the day. Another online bid of $810,000 came in and it was enough to secure the property. IN OTHER NEWS: "I know the people that live in this building, apart from the fact you walk across the road to the plaza, love it because they can lock up, leave the building and be confident security will look after the property when they're gone," Mr Bell said. "You've got luxury, size and position. "We're in a market that has been up and up for the last two years and interest rates are still at an all-time low. "I think if we see that first interest rate rise, it will drive property." Stean Nicholls Real Estate had success with two homes as 368 Tribune Street sold under the hammer for $545,000, while bids came in thick and fast for 394 Percy Street in East Albury, which eventually sold well above reserve for $770,000. The agency also had central townhouse 2/545 Alma Street up for auction, but it was passed in with negotiations to continue. Brian Unthank Real Estate got a result with 1019 Fairview Drive in North Albury sold privately after auction. East Albury's 22 Layton Drive was passed in by PJ Murphy, but attracted interest from parties unable to bid under auction conditions. George Bourdis Real Estate didn't require an auction as 4/496 Hill Street in West Albury was sold beforehand. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/beau.greenway/76f249ef-4fcc-4965-a3b5-e41383a777d7.jpg/r0_281_5568_3427_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg