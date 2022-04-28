sport, australian-rules-football, dane swan, billabong crows

Dane Swan was a champion on the field. But the Brownlow medallist also has a reputation as being a champion bloke off the field with his quick wit and humour endearing him to thousands of fans. Swan's trademark humour was on display on the Billabong Crows' Facebook page earlier this week ahead of his highly anticipated appearance for the club at Urana. "I'm looking forward to meeting my Billabong Crow teammates and playing under the shade of a coolibah tree or however that poem goes," Swan joked. Swan has also already done a bit of homework on his new teammates ahead of their clash with CDHBU. He took a cheeky swipe at some of them, including red-headed midfielder Logan 'Diggers' Kerr and back pocket Mark Beale. "Diggers looks like Cameron Ling with a kick that is uglier than his actual head," Swan said. "So he must have an ordinary kick on him. "Bealie thinks he is the back pocket of the century but thinks he should play forward. "But we will see this weekend - when you are the self-proclaimed back pocket of the century it's hard to believe." Crows co-coach Dylan Flanagan and wingman Ryan 'Disco' Davies were also in the firing line. "Dylan, you have slipped into coaching well and like all good coaches have put yourself straight to full-forward," he said. "So when I'm down there this weekend, just get out of my way and be the dummy full-forward. "Apparently you are winning the best and fairest as well, which is obviously smart coaching. "Disco, you have got the biggest heart and leap in country football. "Just don't dare try and take a hanger on me or it will be the last game you will ever play." After the match Swan will be joined by Ricky Nixon for a sportsman's night at the Urana Soldiers Memorial Hall commencing at 6pm. Limited tickets are still available. ALSO IN SPORT Billabong Crows volunteer Rikki Robb said the whole community was buzzing in anticipation of the Collingwood superstar's visit. "The hype around the club has been really good and everybody can't wait to hear some of his stories," Robb said. "We know there are quite a few busloads coming from Albury, Yarrawonga and Mulwala. "Tickets sales for the sportsman's night have gone crazy the last couple of days since Swanny posted that clip on Facebook. "Swanny certainly stirred a few of the players up which hopefully has got them fired up and ready to go and we can roll CDHBU." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/6bd11063-4367-48a4-8d43-cd12847606da.jpg/r2_185_4894_2949_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg