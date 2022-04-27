Five questions with Jack Di Mizio, Tallangatta league fixture and verdict

sport, australian-rules-football, jack di mizio, five questions

Q: Your heavyweight clash with Chiltern on Saturday looms as the match of the season so far? A: The Swans definitely dominated the headlines over the off-season and shape as our biggest challenge so far and the boys are looking forward to it. Q: What do you see as the Swans' biggest strength? A: The big ground at Chiltern is in stark contrast to our smaller home ground. They are young and quick and have got plenty of firepower up forward with Ethan Boxall kicking 20 goals last week. Q: You have been playing a bit of a different role so far this season and been predominantly up forward? A: The younger blokes have been stepping up down back so I have moved forward which I'm enjoying at the moment. Q: Connor Newnham was one of the biggest signings of the off-season, how's his early season form? A: Connor has slotted in well and provides a strong marking target. He hasn't been able to train as much as he would have liked and will only get better with match fitness. Q: Michael Thompson hasn't played yet due to work commitments. Should the big Hawk come back through the reserves when he does eventually return? A: Good question but I would have thought 'Thommo' has got quite a few runs on the board after winning seven flags with Albury and playing on blokes like Brendan Fevola. Maybe start him on the bench in the seniors for the first five minutes? ALSO IN SPORT ROUND FOUR SATURDAY, APRIL 30 Beechworth v Barnawartha Chiltern v Kiewa-SC Dederang-MB v Wod. Saints Rutherglen v Tallangatta Thurgoona v Wahgunyah Yackandandah v Mitta United CHILTERN v KIEWA-SANDY CREEK Kiewa-Sandy Creek has enjoyed three big wins to start the season over sides not expected to play finals and will no doubt be looking forward to testing themselves against a genuine challenger. The Swans will also be looking to make a statement against a flag contender and no doubt coach Luke Brookes will have his charges primed for a big performance at home. The home side is expected to welcome back spearhead Mark Doolan from a calf injury. Verdict: Chiltern by nine points Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/28af46e7-dd7b-4054-b696-db2337b177a3.jpg/r0_311_1991_1436_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg