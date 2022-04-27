sport, australian-rules-football, cameron mcneill, achilles, barnawartha

Cam McNeill has conceded he won't be part of Barnawartha's premiership assault this season. In a savage blow to the Tigers' flag aspirations, McNeill ruptured his Achilles in the first quarter of the opening round against Chiltern. McNeill, 33, had surgery last week and is taking a realistic approach to his recovery and that the injury is season-ending. "It's disappointing, especially considering I had my biggest pre-season since 2014 and was the fittest I've been in a long time," McNeill said. "I changed things up a bit and joined Body Fit Training which is run by Jarrod Twitt. "But unfortunately these things happen to older bodies. "I know I'm getting into the twilight of my career but I don't want to limp to the line. "So I was motivated to get as fit as I could so I could still play to the standard that I have set for myself. "I still want to be at the top of my game when I do eventually call it quits. "I won't play again this year but am determined to be ready to go again for round one next season." McNeill dominated in the opening quarter and had close to ten touches before injury struck. "I went down forward for a rest and I thought my opponent (Ash Van Klaveren) kicked me in the back of the ankle as I dropped to the ground," he said. "I turned around and he wasn't even close to me and I knew then that I had ruptured my Achilles. "To Ash's credit he came up to me when I was on the ground and asked if everything was all right. "I just had to sit there and wait until I could be carried off the ground." Apart from McNeill's injury, Barnawartha has enjoyed a stellar start to the season after claiming the scalps of flag contenders Chiltern and Yackandandah under new coach Kade Butters. "We set ourselves over the pre-season to make an early statement and we have been able to achieve that," he said. "The appointment of Kade has only added to what was already a great culture at the club. "The injection of a bit of youth with the recruits has also added some enthusiasm and it's a fantastic place to be at the minute. "I feel we are a vastly different side to the one that played off in the 2019 grand final. "But it is hard to get a gauge of where we are exactly at with so little football being played over the past two years." ALSO IN SPORT McNeill said he planned to spend his time on the sidelines helping Butters with a focus on mentoring the Tiger midfielders. "Even the week I got injured I was at the quarter-time huddle and spent the rest of the match in the coaches box," he said. "You won't be keeping me out of the coaches box for the rest of the season now McNeill is regarded among the premier midfielders in the competition and is a four-time Barton medallist. He is also a triple best and fairest with the Tigers where he has notched more than 230 matches. The super fit midfielder also won a best and fairest with Rand-Walbundrie after switching clubs. Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/asdkjfewiKKD/3a17194b-4eee-43b6-a756-213ac2ef674c.jpg/r7_154_3002_1846_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg