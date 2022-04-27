sport, australian-rules-football,

Former St Kilda and Essendon star Brendon Goddard will play for North Wangaratta this season. The 36-year-old will make a one-off appearance for the Hawks in their home game against Greta on July 9. Goddard was taken as pick seven in Wednesday night's Carlton Draft which also saw Eddie Betts and Nathan Jones among those hooked up with country clubs. "The thought of getting back into footy is quite exciting," Goddard said. "I'm really keen to get up there and help the local community bounce back from some pretty tough times. "Being a country lad myself, I know first-hand what the footy club means to a local region and how important it is, mentally, for people to get away from their day-to-day job and go to a home game in their country town. "I was one of those kids who loved going and watching my local team, Glengarry Magpies, but I've never actually experienced playing at this kind of regional level. "It's something I've been around all my younger teen life and I'm hoping there's a culture at North Wangaratta that you back your ute up and you've got the couch and the esky sitting on the back and it's that full relaxed country atmosphere." Goddard retired at the end of 2018 after playing 334 AFL games across 16 seasons with the Saints and Bombers. ALSO IN SPORT He spent a year playing in the Victorian Amateur Football Association and still coaches in the VAFA, so he'll arrive at North Wangaratta in good shape for his run in the Ovens and King league. "I went to Anzac Day, walked in and days like that, I wish I was still playing football," Goddard said. "It's my fourth year out so it's been a while and lots has happened since 2018 but I miss more all the little things that come with footy, the camaraderie, the locker room chats and footy trips. "Clubs like North Wangaratta are the lifeblood of the game, the grassroots, and some of these kids from that level will potentially turn into AFL footballers." Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

