news, local-news,

COUNTRY music golden boy Troy Cassar-Daley has a life-long love affair with Tamworth. Having broken Slim Dusty's record for the most Golden Guitars in history at Tamworth Country Music Festival a week ago, Cassar-Daley said he and Tamworth were like old friends. "As a kid of 11 or 12, I went up there for the first time and I found I belonged because of my love of country music," he said. "I was regarded as a dag at school because I listened to country music; I was listening to Slim Dusty when others were listening to Top 40 and Cyndi Lauper. "Me and my mates liked Cold Chisel and The Cars but I really connected to country music and I found my tribe at Tamworth!" Born in Sydney to a Maltese-Australian father and an Aboriginal mother from the Gumbaynggirr and Bundjalung people, Cassar-Daley said music was in his roots. His mum loved country music but his dad had eclectic tastes spanning every genre from country to rock like Buddy Holly. "Dad was a wonderful singer," Cassar-Daley said. "If I was upset he'd sit on the end of my bed and pick up the guitar or the harmonica and he'd make up imaginary songs and stories. "I did the same for my two kids when they were young." IN OTHER LIFESTYLE NEWS: In 2020, Cassar-Daley joined Australia's Who Do You Think You Are?, which was broadcast on SBS, where he traced both his ancestral roots on his father's side in Malta, and his mother's Aboriginal Australian ancestry. He said he got fascinating insights into his father's early life in war-torn Malta. "It was a really sad time for him and he never went back there; I wanted to take him back but we lost Dad in 2019," he said. "The first time I heard live music was through my father and I hope Dad would be proud of what I've achieved." Together with Cold Chisel mainstay guitarist Ian Moss, Cassar-Daley will perform in Albury on Friday night as part of their national tour. The 31-date Together Alone Tour includes Albury Entertainment Centre at 8pm and Deni Ute Muster towards the end of the tour on Friday, September 30. Moss said he was a big fan of Cassar-Daley and he jumped at the chance to do a national tour. "These shows have been about two years in the planning, the setlist will have everything plus a few surprises and I can't wait to finally take it on the road and out to our fans," he said. Troy added: "From the first chord I heard Ian Moss play on guitar I was hooked, and then he sang! He has been a major source of inspiration for me for years and to play some shows with him across the country will be something very special. This will be a great fun musical adventure, I'm so proud to blend what we do on stage for people to see, guitar heaven!" Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:

/images/transform/v1/crop/frm/9jp2tjuwKpcNcyMwTq82JY/348f3f66-f435-42eb-bfbe-808fc3c977ff.jpg/r0_1098_3840_3268_w1200_h678_fmax.jpg